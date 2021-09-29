WGMD Fishing Report 9-28-21

`Tuesday was a little rough in the ocean and while a couple of boats did venture out from Lewes Harbour Marina, they came back early. Wednesday will see north winds at 15 with gusts to 20 knots and seas of three to four feet. On Thursday the wind will stay out of the north at 10 to 15 knots and seas will drop down to three feet.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was at least one more big red drum was caught from the surf on Tuesday. At 3:00 AM on Monday morning three keeper rockfish were caught from the inlet on live eels. Two were released. Smaller rockfish have been caught on bucktails. The big money winner in last weekend’s Fall Classic Surf Tournament was Jeff Kirby who walked away with $2,560 for his 17-inch Bluefish Calcutta Winner.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Dianna told us that a 6-pound sheepshead and a 22-inch red drum were caught from the inlet on Tuesday. She did not have the names of the anglers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.