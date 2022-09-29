WGMD Fishing Report 9-28-22

Wednesday saw beautiful fishing weather and I went fishing.

I wanted to try the beach at the Old Coast Guard Station during the last of the incoming and the first of the outgoing and that’s what I did. The water was clear and I had beautiful mullet from Butch at Old Inlet, but I all I did was feed crabs and sea gulls.

Butch told me they had big red drum at the South Pocket on Tuesday evening. I think these fish are hanging out on the shoals south of the Inlet and may be pushing bait towards the jetty in the evening.

The only boat that ran out of Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em was the Bill Slayer and the only one that ran from Lewes Harbour Marina was the Katydid. The Katydid had flounder and sea bass. Dianna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer had a boat limit of dolphin. She also saw flounder and sea trout plus small bluefish caught out of the inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.