WGMD Fishing Report 9-29-20

Monday saw decent weather, but the rest of the week is not looking too good. There is a change coming and we are going to see some rain and wind before things settle down.

Clark Evans at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle sent me the results of the Delaware Fall Surf Fishing Classic. They had 314 anglers including 44 ladies and 17 kids. They caught mostly kings and bluefish with a few trout and croaker. Some flounder, short rockfish, black drum and pompano were also taken.

Darren Purcell came in first with 110 points followed by Scott Aiken, Jr. with 109 points and in third was Gary Born with 108 points. After two days of fishing to have the top three places separated by three points is pretty remarkable.

Gretchen Loose won the Ladies Division with 28 points and Austin Matthews and Logan Wierzbicki tied for first in the Kids Division with 15 points.

Harvey Atkins took home $1,000 for the largest bluefish and Mike Hollinger had the largest fish, a 16-inch trout, worth $2,800.

