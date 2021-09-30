WGMD Fishing Report 9-29-21

Wednesday saw pretty rough seas in the ocean and to the best of my knowledge no boats left the dock at Lewes or Indian River Marina. Thursday will see winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 knots going southeast in the afternoon with seas of three feet. On Friday, the wind will be from the north at 10 to 15 knots with seas of three feet. The weekend is looking rough on the ocean, but Delaware Bay may be fishable.

Wednesday saw the official opening of the refurbished Garrisons Lake Boat Ramp. There is a new concrete boat ramp and courtesy dock and a repaved parking lot. A walkway was built to provide easy access to those who fish from shore. You may now fish the spillway without walking down Route 13.

On Tuesday evening I attended the Celebration of Life for Captain Chris Ragni, Sr and what a celebration it was. I would guess there were more than 300 people there and Captain Chris Ragni Jr. gave an excellent eulogy for his father.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.