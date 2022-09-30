WGMD Fishing Report 9-29-22

Thursday morning, I thought I could get in one more tide before the storm hit, I was wrong.

I headed for Indian River Inlet around 7:30 AM and by the time I got there the jetty was already covered with two to three feet of water and the tide was four hours from the flood. I made another mistake by wearing shorts and so I only lasted about 15 minutes on the northside by the bridge before heading back to my truck for some warmth. The current was really cranking in and it was all but impossible to fish. I did see one shad caught.

I stayed around for a little while to see if anything developed. It didn’t.

I drove back to Bubblegum Beach and there were a few guys fishing there. They didn’t catch anything either.

Just to be sure I didn’t miss anything, I called Old Inlet late in the afternoon. Asked if they had anything to report. The answer was no.

All the charter boats were tied up at Northside Marina and at Lewes Harbour Marina.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.