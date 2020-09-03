WGMD Fishing Report 9-3-20

Tuesday was somewhat cloudy with a bit of a breeze, but those who went out had decent luck. The rest of the week and into the weekend look good except for the chance of thunderstorms.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda said not a single fish had crossed their cleaning table.

There was better news at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park where the spot bite turned on. They said folks were leaving the pier with coolers full of nice fish.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf reported a good pick of flounder and sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was flounder and sea bass over ocean structure.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us about Dan Califano who caught a 30.5-pound cobia.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said there are kings in the surf and blues in the Inlet. Rick Storm had two Spanish mackerel out of the Inlet just before high slack on silver spoons.

The Bill Slayer released a blue marlin and went two for four on true albacore.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.