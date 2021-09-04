WGMD Fishing Report 9-3-21

Saturday saw rough seas in the ocean and, to the best of my knowledge, no boats ventured out there. Delaware Bay was better and at least one boat did fish there. Saturday looks good with light north winds of five to ten knots and seas of two feet or less on the ocean. The wind will go around to the southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 knots on Sunday with seas of three feet.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the only report came from the Angler that fished the Delaware Bay to catch croaker and spot.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said they saw spot, croaker and flounder caught on Friday. Bloodworms or Fish Bites for the spot and croaker with Gulp! or live minnows on jig heads or bucktails fished around the pilings for the flounder.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was no boats left the dock on Friday.

Old Inlet said dirty water hampered fishing on the beach and only a few blues were caught out of the inlet during incoming water.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.