WGMD Fishing Report 9-3-22

Saturday saw good fishing conditions and fish were caught from the ocean and bay.

The hottest bite right now seems to be at Indian River Inlet during incoming current. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported lots of folks fishing there on Saturday and most were catching blues on small spoons or other metal lures. These are snappers and the limit is just three fish for those of us who fish from shore or a private boat. As a member of the Bluefish Advisory Committee, I have suggested a change in that regulation. So far, to no avail.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Captain Chris on Surface Tension had Jason and his crew out on ocean structure where they caught flounder, sea bass and one dolphin. The Pirate King had a mixed bag of triggerfish, trout and flounder.

Suzanne Martin caught blues from the Herring Point surf.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob brought in a catch of sea bass and flounder. Several private boats had flounder and dolphin.

