WGMD Fishing Report 9-30-20

Tuesday saw small craft advisories up and they will be up again on Wednesday. Add to that the heavy rain we are supposed to get on Tuesday night and it looks like at least Thursday and probably not until Friday before fishing becomes any good.

Since the last set of disturbed weather, flounder fishing has fallen off, but the sea bass bite has turned on. Most boats are catching lots of sea bass, but having to cull out lots of small fish and coming back with less than their limit. This is not unusual, as the larger sea bass will move to deeper, cooler water for the winter.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Chasin’ Tail with Captain Mike Faust made it to the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on Tuesday and was able to box 30 sea bass and one flounder for his party. The Katydid has been able to find a few nice flounder including a six-pounder for Daryl Mergenthaler and a 6.8 pounder for Chad DiFebo. Jessica Martin had a 5.8-pound triggerfish also on the Katydid.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.