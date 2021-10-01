WGMD Fishing Report 9-30-21

The weather wasn’t bad on Thursday, but not many boats went out of Indian River or Lewes. Friday looks to have north winds at ten to fifteen with three-foot seas in the ocean. Saturday will start out with west winds at ten to fifteen knots then move to the north at the same speeds before going southwest and staying at ten to fifteen knots. Seas will build to three to four feet.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that ran out of there was the Katydid and he brought in a limit of flounder plus a few sea bass.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told me that the Judy V had sea bass on her morning trip. They cleaned some flounder caught out of the Indian River Inlet and some pompano caught from the beach.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was a good number of small blues caught from the beach on cut mullet. Sand fleas produced small tog from the Indian River Inlet where bucktails worked on small rockfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.