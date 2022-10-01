WGMD Fishing Report 9-30-22

I didn’t think anybody would be fishing on Saturday. I was wrong. I saw two guys fishing in the rain at the pier in Milton at the head of the Broadkill River.

Then I remembered back in the 1960s fishing with Bill Steen on his cousin’s boat that he borrowed for the day. Knowing Bill, I am not certain his cousin knew we had borrowed the boat.

Anyway, we fished in a steady rain trolling around the upper reaches of Indian River Bay until we located a school of rockfish that acted like they had never seen a Tony 141 before. We didn’t need a cooler. Just throw the fish in the stern where they could swim in rain water. Every so often Bill would run her up on plane, I would pull the plug and that would drain out the water.

We caught a lot of rockfish that day. We looked like two drowned rats, but we were grinning from ear to ear. My but I miss those days!

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.