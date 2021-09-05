WGMD Fishing Report 9-4-21

Saturday saw beautiful conditions and boats were able to fish inshore, offshore and in Delaware Bay. Sunday will see winds pick up to 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 knots out of the southwest in the morning then go to 15 to 20 southwest in the afternoon. Seas will be three to four feet. Monday the wind will drop out to five to ten knots west with gusts to 20 and three-foot seas with rain.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda told us about Leslie Raffensperger who fished Canary Creek for two days with minnows catching flounder to four pounds. The Katydid had flounder, the Savannah Lynn had sea bass and the Surface Tension had sea bass and dolphin.

Dave, at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, told us one of his customers caught a 4.5-pound triggerfish on a piece of squid.

At Indian River Inlet, James Albany caught two blues on one metal lure at the same time and also caught a nice-sized triggerfish from the rocks.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.