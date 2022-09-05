WGMD Fishing Report 9-4-22

Sunday was a beautiful fishing day and lots of fish were caught.

I seldom report on fish caught out of Delaware and never on spearfishing, but today I must make an exception. Fish in OC reported that Kia Cooper speared a 64.5-pound cubera snapper in 30 feet of water in the ocean. I caught a cubera snapper, in Panama.

Also, an exceptional day on the head boat Morning Star out of Ocean City. Captain Monty Hawkins said he has never seen a day like it. They caught a boat limit of big dolphin loading every cooler on the boat and coming in early.

They were not the only ones. Dianna and Rockfish Ed also loaded up on dolphin and came back to Lewes Harbour Marina early.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bower’s Beach had a very good day catching flounder, blues and trout with the only triggerfish, a 3.68 pounder, caught by Bill K, winning the pool.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.