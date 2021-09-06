WGMD Fishing Report 9-5-21

Sunday saw winds and seas a little bit more than the NOAA weather report called for. This is not unprecedented. Monday calls for winds out of the west at five to ten knots and seas of three to four feet. Tuesday will see west winds of five to ten knots with seas of two feet or less.

Frank Tucker fished the ocean out of Indian River Inlet with Zander. Frank called the seas four to six feet and the wind at 25 knots. Granted, things look bigger when you are in a small boat, but you get the idea. In spite of the conditions, they managed to catch a boat limit of flounder.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Brian Hayden caught an 8-pound Delaware Citation flounder at A Buoy on Gulp!.

Adam Morgan managed to catch two keeper flounder at Baker’s Channel on Sunday morning.

Ingrid Bennett reported a big pompano caught at Three Rs Road on a MAW’S Tail baited with a sand flea.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer came in from an overnighter with nine tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.