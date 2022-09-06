WGMD Fishing Report 9-5-22

Monday ended a beautiful holiday weekend with good fishing in the bay and ocean.

Dolphin continue to lead the pack in the ocean. The buoys that mark the commercial sea bass pots, and anything else that floats, hold lots of hungry fish and anglers are having a great time catching them on light tackle.

Rockfish Ed and his wife Diana had another boat limit of dolphin on Monday.

Anthony and Carter fished with Rob and Kelly on the Trouble Maker at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef. They used squid and Ron-Z lures to catch a boat limit of dolphin.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Diana Vansant caught a 9.1-pound flounder fishing on High Pressure with Tony. That is one of the biggest flounder of the year. Paul Sciecinski had an 18-pound dolphin while fishing ocean reef sea bass pots on the Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin put his party on the 341st big shark of the season.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.