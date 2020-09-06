WGMD Fishing Report 9-6-20

While I didn’t see any small craft advisories on Saturday, most captains looked at the forecast and decided to stay at the dock while the few that tried to sail came in early. At least two head boats did put in a full day, but said conditions were bad and fishing was slow.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy said no boats left their dock on Saturday, but the Three Amigos did manage to catch two wahoo on Friday weighing 58 and 52 pounds plus some dolphin. The wahoo hit Nomad plugs. Also on Friday, Jason Hewes, Bruce Seager and Mark Casalvera each caught their limit of flounder and Jason had a 15-pound dolphin while fishing on the Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf. Donnie Lavender, Jr. caught a 4.39-pound flounder at the Outer Wall on a chartreuse Gulp!.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us fishing was slow on Saturday. The best action was on spot at the very end of the pier with some croaker caught elsewhere along the rail.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.