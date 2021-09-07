WGMD Fishing Report 9-6-21

Monday, we had a bit more wind and rain on the ocean than the forecast called for. The Morning Star out of Ocean City, Maryland said things didn’t settle down until well after lunch, but he was still able to find some nice dolphin and lots of bailers for his customers. Tuesday looks good with west winds at five knots and seas at two feet or less. After that it’s all downhill as the seas build to five to six feet in the ocean until the weekend.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was a good day on the Katydid as they brought in a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass. The Savannah Lynn also had flounder and sea bass for her party. The Angler brought in a catch of croaker and spot from bay structure.

The Tranquila had the Rivera group out for a great trip bringing in two longfin tuna, four big dolphin and raised four white marlin.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park said spot, croaker and flounder were caught on Monday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.