WGMD Fishing Report 9-6-22

Tuesday saw rain and wind and no boats left the dock.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a few diehards tried to fish the beach and inlet, but they had no reports of any fish caught.

The National Weather Service is calling for small craft advisories through Thursday and seas to six feet through Saturday. It is going to be a tough week for fishing. Perhaps we might get a day in towards the end of the week on Delaware Bay since the big seas on the ocean are caused by hurricanes and tropical storms way out to sea.

There is some talk from my contacts in Virginia about putting bag limits on sheepshead, triggerfish and spadefish. Now the Commonwealth has not always been a leader in conservation, and getting bag limits on these fish may not be easy.

Currently, there is no plan at the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council level on either of these fish and that might be the place to begin. Perhaps someone should suggest such a plan.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.