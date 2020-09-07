WGMD Fishing Report 9-7-20

Sunday saw a beautiful fishing day and a lot of people went fishing. The seashore state parks were closed due to parking capacity and several boat ramps were filled as well. Monday’s weather looks good to finish the Labor Day Weekend.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy said the Katydid had flounder and sea bass for her party. Several private boats also had good catches of flounder and sea bass all over ocean structure. The head boats out of Angler’s Wharf fished in Delaware Bay for croaker and kings. There was even a black drum caught on one of the head boats.

The fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park saw fair fishing according to Lighthouse View Tackle. It was a mixed bag on spot, croaker, blues and flounder.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said he was slammed with fish to clean as the head and charter boats from Indian River Marina all did well. They brought in flounder, sea bass, dolphin and cobia from ocean structure. Some went to Fenwick Shoal where they were able to catch blues and Spanish mackerel on trolled spoons.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.