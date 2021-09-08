WGMD Fishing Report 9-7-21

Tuesday saw perfect fishing weather with a calm wind and slick seas on Delaware Bay. The ocean was equally calm, but that will be the last day this week for good weather. Small craft advisories are up for Wednesday with winds of 10 to 15 knots out of the south in the morning going to 15 to 20 in the afternoon. Seas will be three to five feet on the ocean.

Mike Pizzolato and I fished from my boat Tuesday morning starting in the Broadkill River, where we found no love, then to the Ferry Wall where we caught spot, trout and sand perch. When the tide changed, that bite shut off so we moved to the fishing pier where we watched folks catch spot, but we had no luck before calling it a day.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the War Horse ran to the Baltimore Canyon on Saturday where they pulled spreader bars from Flippy-Floppy Things in pink, Grateful Dead and zucchini to catch four 50 to 55-pound yellowfin tuna and release two marlin. The Katydid had a good catch of flounder and sea bass.

