WGMD Fishing Report 9-7-22

Wednesday was just a nasty day. Rain, wind and big seas put up small craft advisories on the bay and ocean. If anyone went fishing anywhere, they certainly love a fish a lot more than I do.

Some good news for those who fish out of Bowers Beach. DNREC announced the dredging project to clear the Murderkill River has been completed ahead of time. The contractor, Cottrell Contracting Company, dredged 52,000 yards of material from the channel and that was deposited on the shoreline at South Bowers Beach.

The project came in six days early due to excellent weather conditions. The company worked 24/7 to complete the dredging while the weather conditions were favorable.

The next project to be done is dredging the navigational channel at Whites Creek. This is a project that has long been needed. Back in the 1980s, when we were at Bay Shore Campgrounds, we watched as boats run aground at the entrance to Whites Creek.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.