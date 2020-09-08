WGMD Fishing Report 9-8-20

Monday saw the holiday weekend finish on a good weather day with lots of boats on the water and people on the beach. The people in the boats caught more fish. It looks like east winds for the remainder of the week with seas building to six feet by Friday.

Casey Taylor had a 10.6-pound citation sheepshead and Chris Curlett had a citation weighing 9.76 pounds while Brad Young caught two sheepshead weighing 5.5 and 6 pounds on sand fleas over bay structure.

Ryan Falgowski caught two five-pound flounder while fishing over ocean structure on the Perfect Mixture.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf had a decent catch of flounder and sea bass on Monday.

The Surface Tension with Captain Chris Beebe fished over bay structure for a good catch of spot, kings, trout and a flounder.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle said the action on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park improved on Monday with spot and flounder caught on bloodworms and Gulp!.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us flounder and sea bass came in from ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.