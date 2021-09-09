WGMD Fishing Report 9-8-21

As nice as it was on Tuesday is just how bad it was on Wednesday. Small craft advisories were up for Wednesday and they will be up again for Thursday as winds are predicted to go west at five to ten knots and seas build to five feet. Friday the wind will go northwest at 15 with gusts to 20 knots and seas of four to seven feet.

To the best of my knowledge, no boats went out of Lewes or Indian River. Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina, said no one left their dock and no one answered the phone at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported good fishing on Wednesday. They said a lot of flounder and spot were caught. Live minnows or Gulp! on a jig or bucktail for the flounder and bloodworms or Fish Bites for the spot. They also reported schools of menhaden and mullet going by the pier all day.

At Old Inlet the report was rough conditions made for poor fishing.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.