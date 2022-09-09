WGMD Fishing Report 9-8-22

The only good thing about Thursday was it didn’t rain. Then again with small craft advisories up, seas to six feet on the ocean and a flood advisory there wouldn’t be much chance that anybody would be fishing rain or not. Right now, these beautiful conditions are forecast to continue right into Sunday.

So, while you are lounging around at home watching football why not get out your tackle bag or box and straighten out the mess you made during the summer. First, get the rigs that are all tangled up sorted out and put in sandwich bags. I have found this is the cheapest way to keep them separate

and easy to find when I want one. Separate the bags by species. Some for flounder, some for croaker and spot and some for sea bass. While you are at it, check the hooks and leaders for any damage.

Next, look at the various lures. Check for bent hooks, damaged lips or broken swivels. Put everything back in some semblance of order.

