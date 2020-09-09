WGMD Fishing Report 9-9-20

Tuesday saw sohttps://soundcloud.com/user-284190339/09-09-20-fishing-report-1me rougher seas and fewer boats on the water as most folks went back to work or school. It will be an east wind for the rest of the week with seas building to six feet by Friday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said the Pirate King came in with a mixed bag from Delaware Bay. Their catch included kings, spot, croaker and flounder. The Katydid had a limit of flounder from ocean structure.

I called lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park and the recorded message said they were closed for the season. This seems a little early and I will try again on Wednesday.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said the charter and head boats brought in flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. The Inlet gave up some bluefish on incoming water.

Jim Meyer had a 6.79-pound sheepshead plus two more at the Ice Breakers on sand fleas. Daryl Mersenthaler, Fred Robinson and Fred Smith had flounder on the Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.