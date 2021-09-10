WGMD Fishing Report 9-9-21

Thursday saw small craft advisories up and they will be up through Saturday morning. We had ¾-inch of rain at my house on Thursday so if anyone went fishing, they love it a lot more than I do.

I do have a few reports left over from earlier in the week. Robbie from Lewes Harbour Marina celebrated his 20th birthday on Tuesday by going fishing with his dad Rob on the Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe and Mate Matt. Robbie caught a Delaware Citation 29-pound dolphin, a 21-pound golden tilefish, released a white marlin and boxed several more tilefish and some yellowfin tuna. I think he had quite a birthday!

Nick Garcia took his Grandpop out to Delaware Bay where they caught three keeper flounder along with some spot and croaker.

Our friend Frank Tucker was at it again, this time with Bob Stone. They fished the Old Grounds landing their eight-fish flounder limit between 17 and 22 inches.

