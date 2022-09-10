WGMD Fishing Report 9-9-22

Friday saw small craft advisories, coastal flood watch and a brisk northeast wind.

Lewes Harbour Marina posted a couple of reports that were from the past weekend. Craig Hastings caught a 9.7-pound sheepshead and a 12.2-pound black drum at the Outer Wall on sand fleas. Big Billin’ with Captain Bill Vernon ran out to 50 fathoms between the Baltimore and the Poorman’s to catch Stefan Talabisco a big wahoo.

A free fly-fishing course will be offered by DNREC Fish and Wildlife and the White Clay Fly Fishers Club. The course will consist of two Saturday sessions on September 24 and October 1 from 9 AM till noon at the Aquatic Resources Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna DE, 19977. Register at de.gov/arec

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.