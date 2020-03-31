UPDATED: WGMD Fishing Report Returns Wednesday – Find Out Where You Can Fish in DE

The WGMD Fishing Report with Eric Burnley begins Wednesday morning! You can hear the fishing report on the air at 6am, 10am and 4pm – or go to wgmd.com to hear it any time. While coronavirus has put an end to many sports and activities – fishing is still available for most – as long as you practice social distancing.

According to DNREC – trout season downstate is still open at Tidbury Pond near Dover and Newton Pond near Greenwood.

The beaches at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks remain closed, except for limited access by residents with a surf fishing vehicle permit. Unlike normal surf fishing, surf fishing under the emergency order will only be allowed with the following restrictions: Only fishing from vehicles will be allowed, only two persons from the same household may accompany the vehicle and both persons must be actively fishing at all times, with distance between vehicles on the beach of 20 yards. This change is designed to allow a source of food and a bit of safely distant recreation, but it is not intended to allow the normal type of surf fishing we see with groups of people engaged in non-fishing activities.

And parking and fishing at the Indian River Inlet within Delaware Seashore State Park is also permitted at this time.

Anglers are reminded to practice safe social distancing – a minimum of six feet, or about the length of some fishing rods – and to choose less-crowded areas to cast their lines into the streams.

As this situation evolves, DNREC is constantly evaluating all the current opportunities. If we see instances of people gathering together in groups or that a particular area is becoming too crowded generally — whether it’s at a fishing spot or other public outdoor space — we may need to make a change to limit the opportunities in the interest of public health. And a reminder – DNREC Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police are on the job.

For information on fishing licenses and more – https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/licenses/