WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - April 23, 2020 280 Facebook Twitter WGMD is celebrating 40 years this year and this WGMD Throw-back Thursday Picture of the Day goes way back. Not sure of the date or where it was taken, but it is former News Director Kelli Steele and Bill Dickerson, who also worked for the station. WGMD listeners in later years will remember Bill as “Dr. Bill” in the Cape Wicker commercials – and his tag line “I”ll catch you here or I’ll catch you later.” Bill was always with his four-legged dog, Muppet. We lost Bill in 2011 – he was 81.