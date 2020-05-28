WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - May 28, 2020 54 Facebook Twitter DSC00014The WGMD Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day – celebrating 40 years of broadcasting. Taking you back to the 2003 WGMD Sports Boosters Scholarship Banquet with “Remember the Titans” coach Bill Yoast and WGMD’s Bob Smith. Bill Yoast was the keynote speaker at the 2003 banquet. He died at 94 on May 25, 2019. We lost Bob Smith in November 15, 2004 at the age of 74. Smith created the WGMD Sports Boosters Scholarship program for graduating high school seniors in Sussex County in 1980. It’s a program that has aided many regional young men and women student/athletes in their quest for higher education.