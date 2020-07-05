WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - July 5, 2020 52 Facebook Twitter WGMD baby barn swallow. Questions for anyone familiar with these birds – this little one was found on the front porch at WGMD Saturday morning – not sure if he was thrown out of the nest or fell out. Obviously looks old enough to fly – the other babies look much smaller – but he’s barely moved all day – maybe a foot from one spot to another. Any idea what’s happening with this baby? In the 5 years or so since these birds adopted our security camera to build their nest – we’ve never seen this happen before. Mama and/or Papa was hanging out all day sitting on the Knox Box or flying in and out with food for those still in the nest.