WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - July 16, 2020 46 Facebook Twitter WGMD’s Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day – A stripped down US Navy destroyer, the USS Radford, became part of the DelJerseyland artificial reef on August 10, 2011. Former crew members and some who helped build the vessel were on board the MV Delaware with reporters, DNREC officials and others as we traveled 28 miles offshore to watch the ship become a fishing Mecca. WGMD was along for the ride and we watched for about 4 hours as the final preparations were made for the ship to take on water and sink – once the Radford started to go – it was down in 90 seconds. Click to see the video – https://youtu.be/-UjTAlpmnCU