WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - September 3, 2020 30 Facebook Twitter WGMD celebrates 40 years of broadcasting this year! This picture goes back to 2016 – and the first or 2nd year that our barn swallows began nesting on our security cameras by the front door. This year Walt put up a nest cam – which looked down into the nest – and we got to see these little guys breaking out of their eggs and waiting for mom and dad to bring food! They were just a few days old in this picture. They’ve been back every year since they found WGMD!