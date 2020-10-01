WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - October 1, 2020 35 Facebook Twitter Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day. In 2008 WGMD put up a new broadcast tower. This picture was taken by a member of the crew looking down from the top of the tower the day they finished the work. You can see the old tower just to the right of the building. The final step in the build was to dismantle the old tower. We put together a video of the build – which took months and at least 3 full crews – the first was from Tennessee – and they couldn’t figure out how to deal with our low water table – and that digging 2 feet down – they hit water. They quit. Second crew fared better, but lost several members to the beach life! Watch the video – https://youtu.be/9sS9fU0TFRE