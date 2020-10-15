WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - October 15, 2020 74 Facebook Twitter WGMD Picture of the Day – Throwback Thursday to April 2012 – One of the 16-inch gun barrels from the USS Missouri, where the surrender ceremony took place ending the War in the Pacific with Japan. The gun barrel was to be sold for scrap when the Fort Miles Historical Association began the journey to bring the rusting hulk from Virginia to Lewes. Here the barrel arrives in Georgetown – ready to finish it’s trek by rail to Lewes and its new home at Cape Henlopen State Park.