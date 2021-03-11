WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - March 11, 2021 819 Facebook Twitter Throwback Thursday remembering Bruce “Bill” Rogers – creator of “Rogers Radio.” As Mike Bradley so aptly said on Bruce’s Facebook page, “Bill brought an energy, passion and conviction on all his talk shows. He was very mild mannered off the air and quiet but when that mic went on he brought it every time.” Bruce passed away on September 23 after a long battle with cancer. He’s now in Heaven where there are no global warming degrees! RIP my friend.