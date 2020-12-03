WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - December 3, 2020 52 Facebook Twitter WGMD’s Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day – Going back in time to 2013. WGMD took part in the Lewes Christmas Parade. With so many parades canceled this year because of the coronavirus – this might be the way to enjoy them. Virtual – or a reverse parade where the entries remain parked and the spectators drive past – like Georgetown’s planned Topsy Turvy Covid Christmas Parade! Entries are needed – the deadline to enter your business, group or organization is Friday (Dec 4)!! Call the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce at 856-1544 or email Director@georgetowncoc.com