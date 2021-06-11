WGMD Picture of the Day By Mari Lou - June 11, 2021 593 Facebook Twitter Shannon Bond – Bethany Beach – Thursday morning’s sunrise solar eclipse off Bethany Beach.On June 10, 2021, an annular solar eclipse begins at sunrise in southern Ontario, Canada. The Moon’s antumbral shadow touches down on the northern section of Lake Superior and traverses three countries; Canada, Greenland, and Russia.During an annular solar eclipse, the apparent size of the Moon’s disk is slightly smaller than the apparent size of the Sun’s disk. Therefore only the outer edge of the Sun remains visible and the Sun appears as a brilliant ring if you are inside the path of annular solar eclipse.Notably, the path of this annular solar eclipse touches the North Pole, followed by a total solar eclipse on December 4, 2021 over Antarctica, so this is the first of two polar solar eclipses of 2021. Information from greatamericaneclipse.com