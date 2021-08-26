Skip to content
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
CLOSINGS & DELAYS
STORM CENTER
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Phillies
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
DUKE BROOKS
REHOBOTH FOODIE
Susan Monday
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
Why Advertise on WGMD?
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
CLOSINGS & DELAYS
STORM CENTER
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Phillies
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
DUKE BROOKS
REHOBOTH FOODIE
Susan Monday
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
Why Advertise on WGMD?
WGMD Picture of the Day
August 26, 2021
/
Mari Lou
WGMD’s Throwback Picture of the Day – on this hot hot day – we revisit the back to back blizzards of February 2010. The tracks in the snow are from WGMD’s neighbors who were plowing out the parking lot – and show just how deep the snow was just in front of the station property. It doesn’t reflect the 4 foot drift we had in the back yard!
Posted in