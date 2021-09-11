Skip to content
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
CLOSINGS & DELAYS
STORM CENTER
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Phillies
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
DUKE BROOKS
REHOBOTH FOODIE
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
Why Advertise on WGMD?
Monday, September 13, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
CLOSINGS & DELAYS
STORM CENTER
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Phillies
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
DUKE BROOKS
REHOBOTH FOODIE
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
Why Advertise on WGMD?
WGMD Picture of the Day
September 11, 2021
/
Mari Lou
WGMD will Never Forget 9/11. Two years after the 9/11 Terror Attacks, just as the war in Iraq was beginning, local troops were being deployed, WGMD decided to put together a patriotic rally in support of our troops and the USA. In the space of a week, musicians, poets, singers, service organizations, vendors, schools and others turned out for the Rally for America at the bandstand in Rehoboth Beach. The program was a collection of patriotic music, readings, singers, dancers and more – with the names of hundreds of local troops who had already been deployed – or called for service – read throughout the program. The bandstand was a sea of American flags, people dressed as Uncle Sam, the Statue of Liberty and more, as well as those in uniform – most of whom served in conflicts past. Thousands turned out – some from as far as New England who heard about the rally on the Dr. Laura Show, which WGMD aired at the time. It was a day of unity and patriotism.
Posted in