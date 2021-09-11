WGMD Picture of the Day

September 11, 2021/Mari Lou

WGMD will Never Forget 9/11. Two years after the 9/11 Terror Attacks, just as the war in Iraq was beginning, local troops were being deployed, WGMD decided to put together a patriotic rally in support of our troops and the USA. In the space of a week, musicians, poets, singers, service organizations, vendors, schools and others turned out for the Rally for America at the bandstand in Rehoboth Beach. The program was a collection of patriotic music, readings, singers, dancers and more – with the names of hundreds of local troops who had already been deployed – or called for service – read throughout the program. The bandstand was a sea of American flags, people dressed as Uncle Sam, the Statue of Liberty and more, as well as those in uniform – most of whom served in conflicts past. Thousands turned out – some from as far as New England who heard about the rally on the Dr. Laura Show, which WGMD aired at the time. It was a day of unity and patriotism.
