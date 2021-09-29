WGMD Picture of the Day

September 29, 2021/Mari Lou

SA Harrison – Millsboro – Indian River Inlet Bridge, known officially as the Charles W. Cullen Bridge.
Charles W. Cullen (July 8, 1865–July 10, 1948), a lawyer and judge from Georgetown. He served on the Delaware State Highway Commission from 1930 to 1940 and as its chairman from 1938 to 1939, during which time he oversaw construction of the second bridge to span the Indian River Inlet, replacing a 1934 timber bridge – it was dedicated in May 1940 as the Charles W. Cullen Bridge, but became popularly known as the Indian River Inlet Bridge. This current bridge opened in 2012.
