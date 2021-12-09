Skip to content
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
WGMD Picture of the Day
December 9, 2021
Mari Lou
WGMD Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day goes back to around 2013/2014. People would come to Atlantic Cellular when the WGMD midday show was live once a week. They would line up for a chance to put in their 2 cents to the conversation. At one point, Walt created the Citizen Soap Box for people to stand on and talk – or rant.
