WGMD Picture of the Day

December 9, 2021/Mari Lou

WGMD Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day goes back to around 2013/2014. People would come to Atlantic Cellular when the WGMD midday show was live once a week. They would line up for a chance to put in their 2 cents to the conversation. At one point, Walt created the Citizen Soap Box for people to stand on and talk – or rant.
Posted in