WGMD Picture of the Day

February 10, 2022/Mari Lou

WGMD’s Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day takes you back to the summer of 2007. WGMD was in the process of erecting a new tower behind the studios – but it was a process that took quite a long time – and at least 3 different crews before the new tower was up and carrying our signal to Delmarva. After centering the base of the tower on the cement platform, the crews began to raise portions of the tower – nearly pulling the crane forward! The old tower was found to be very brittle and was dismantled. You can watch a video slideshow of the construction of WGMD’s new tower (now 15 years old!) at https://youtu.be/ydwNZ3qG6x8
