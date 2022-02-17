Skip to content
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Facebook
Twitter
WGMD Picture of the Day
February 17, 2022
Mari Lou
WGMD’s Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day -again takes you back to the summer of 2007. WGMD was in the process of erecting a new tower behind the studios – but it was a process that took quite a long time. After centering the base of the tower on the cement platform, the crews began to raise portions of the tower – the new tower is the smaller of the 2 you can see. You can watch a video slideshow of the construction of WGMD’s “new” tower (now 15 years old!) at
https://youtu.be/ydwNZ3qG6x8
