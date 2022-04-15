Skip to content
WGMD Picture of the Day
April 15, 2022
Mari Lou
Walt – Lewes – At the 2017 Great Delaware Kite Festival. The Kite Festival is back this year – taking place at Cape Henlopen State Park. This year, the festival is celebrating its 51st Anniversary
and WGMD’s Walt Palmer and MJ Powell are judges.
Find more information at the WGMD Community Calendar
