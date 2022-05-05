WGMD Picture of the Day

May 5, 2022/Mari Lou

WGMD Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day – going back to 2016. After our visiting barn swallows returned – we put a live camera over the nest to watch the progression of the building and the babies and caught the first baby hatching from the eggs – with the proud parents watching over them. Most years the birds have built their nest on top of our security cameras on the porch. While we’ve spotted the swallows a couple of times last month – no one looks to be building on the cams this year. We don’t have the live next cam any longer. Wonder if they’ll return for the summer of ’22?i
