WGMD Picture of the Day

August 18, 2022/Mari Lou

Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day – remembering Bill Rogers. Former radio DJ and talk show host. Here Bill’s in the main studio (no he’s not in jail – those are the blinds on the window!) doing his special brand of talk radio. You knew Bill was on the air when the Theme from the Sopranos hit the airwaves! Followed by more soundbites that any one person could collect – let alone keep track of! He had one of those shows that you just stopped what you were doing and listened – whether you agreed with him or not. We lost Bill to cancer in September of 2019, but he’ll always be a part of The Talk of Delmarva!
