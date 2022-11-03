Skip to content
Thursday, November 3, 2022
WGMD Picture of the Day
November 3, 2022
Mari Lou
WGMD Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day – from 2009 and the Frozen Alive promotion. In the parking lot at the old Bill’s Sport Shop and Atlantic Cellular – chatting with WGMD part timer – the late “Captain Joe” Corcoran (in the blue sweatshirt). To his right, the late Rick Cleaver and with her back to us, I believe is Susan Cleaver Shea. Not sure who the other gentleman is in the green & white.
