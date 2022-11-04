WGMD Picture of the Day

November 4, 2022/Mari Lou

ML – During a recent visit to Wallops Flight Facility we toured the NASA Hangar. This is a P-3B Orion – was part of Operation IceBridge in Greenland. There were just 2 planes in the hangar – the other – a C-130. Both planes are refitted to what they are needed for at the time.
