Skip to content
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
CLOSINGS & DELAYS
STORM CENTER
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Philadelphia Phillies & Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
MJ Powell
REHOBOTH FOODIE
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
Why Advertise on WGMD?
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
CLOSINGS & DELAYS
STORM CENTER
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Philadelphia Phillies & Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
MJ Powell
REHOBOTH FOODIE
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
Why Advertise on WGMD?
WGMD Picture of the Day
November 4, 2022
/
Mari Lou
ML – During a recent visit to Wallops Flight Facility we toured the NASA Hangar. This is a P-3B Orion – was part of Operation IceBridge in Greenland. There were just 2 planes in the hangar – the other – a C-130. Both planes are refitted to what they are needed for at the time.
Posted in