WGMD Picture of the Day

November 17, 2022/Mari Lou

WGMD’s Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day was taken by Marianne Dolente of Georgetown – it’s from last week’s Return Day celebration on the Circle in Georgetown. WGMD/The Talk of Delmarva has broadcast live during Return Day for many years. It’s always a special day – and a tradition not found anywhere else in the country.
Posted in