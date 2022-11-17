Skip to content
Friday, November 18, 2022
Rehoboth
Seaford
Salisbury
Ocean City
Search
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Philadelphia Phillies & Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
MJ Powell
REHOBOTH FOODIE
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
Menu
HOME
NEWS
WGMD LOCAL NEWS
FOX NEWS RADIO
Weather
TRAFFIC
Sports
WGMD FISHING REPORT
Philadelphia Phillies & Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
LISTEN & WATCH
LIVE
MIKE BRADLEY
JAKE SMITH
MJ Powell
REHOBOTH FOODIE
PODCASTS
BUSINESS INTERVIEWS
WGMD TV
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
EXTRAS
ADMINISTRATION
WGMD OPENINGS
EEO / Public File
PRIVACY
TERMS OF USE
CONTACT / PSAs
PICTURE OF THE DAY
WGMD COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR
WGMD COMMUNITY OUTREACH
WGMD FLEA MARKET
WGMD Picture of the Day
November 17, 2022
/
Mari Lou
WGMD’s Throwback Thursday Picture of the Day was taken by Marianne Dolente of Georgetown – it’s from last week’s Return Day celebration on the Circle in Georgetown. WGMD/The Talk of Delmarva has broadcast live during Return Day for many years. It’s always a special day – and a tradition not found anywhere else in the country.
Posted in